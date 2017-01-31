A lifetime of of involvement honored

Popenhagen's involvement in the community and economy of St. Croix County began 31 years ago with her position as a community service manager at Xcel Energy.

As part of this position, she worked with six different counties to help businesses expand, retain jobs in the area and find good fits for the community.

"My job was to assist communities in my area in whatever way they needed to keep the communities stable and healthy," Popenhagen said.

She served on the EDC boards of several of these counties as well as the larger St. Croix Valley EDC Collaborative. While on these boards, she often took up the role of president or officer. She worked with local chambers of commerce, tourism boards and was a member of the St. Croix Business Park board.

"That's how I felt my time was best served," she said.

The work quickly expanded past the requirements of the job.

"Initially the health of the communities was part of my role," Popenhagen said. "Really for me, it went beyond that."

Popenhagen volunteered throughout the Hudson community, serving on The Phipps Center for the Arts Board and staying active in Rotary.

Working within the Hudson and St. Croix community was something Popenhagen said she needed to do. Through her work, she felt she was making a difference.

"It made me feel more of a part of the community," she said. "I felt like it was a part of me."

Her favorite part through all of it was the work itself, taking site tours of the businesses she served or working with legislators to help those businesses thrive.

Popenhagen said she was always amazed by the businesses in the area. Many of them started as small development and worked their way into something thriving.

"There was always a great story behind these businesses," she said.

Her time with legislators was always important as well. She said she found the legislators easy work with, as they spoke about ways to make a difference for community businesses.

"It's important that they know what's going on in businesses," she said.

Popenhagen said she was honored to receive the award, as well as incredibly surprised.

"I'm thrilled," she said.

Popenhagen said it was the support of her family, her husband Lloyd and two kids, that helped her most through the years.

"They've just always been very supportive of me," she said.

The most important part through all her years of work, Popenhagen said, was the people. She said throughout the community, and in economic development, great people are working hard to make the community better.

"It was really an honor to be part of those boards where people were very passionate about what they did," she said.

From family to board officers to community members, Popenhagen said it's the people who matter most.

"It's always about the people at the end of the day," she said.