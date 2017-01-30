"What have I done," he said he thought at the time.

Within three months though, SITTAB representatives were stateside, ready to start doing business with U.S. companies.

"They got to meet with every manufacturer that they wanted to meet," MacGillivray said.

SITTAB began doing business in the United States after that, and opened an office in Hudson in 2011.

"We're here because of you," SITTAB Operations Manager Martin Bertilsson said.

Bertilsson joined the company when it started a full manufacturing office in Hudson in 2013. A Swedish native, Bertilsson was living in Hudson with his wife and looking for a small Swedish company for work. He wasn't having any luck.

One day his father-in-law dropped an edition of the Hudson Star-Observer in front of him, with a headline about a Swedish company coming to Hudson.

The relationship came full circle 18 months ago when Bertilsson approached MacGillivray about buying Carmac. Bertilsson said the offer was prompted by SITTAB's growth in the area, and its customers desires for full seats, rather than separate accessories.

MacGillivray said he was reluctant at first, but came around to the idea.

He said one of the biggest factors in the decision was his employees. He did not want to put their jobs in jeopardy.

With the SITTAB acquisition, the company will keep Carmac employees, and keep them in Hudson, SITTAB sales executive Tom Flaherty said.

"Since SITTAB is here, they're staying here," he said.

The Hudson location is important to both companies. Bertilsson said the location keeps them close to the airport and Interstate 94 for traveling and shipping. It's also within four or five hours of the cities its partners are based in like Milwaukee, Wis., Dubuque, Iowa, and Fargo, N.D.

"It's just perfect right here for us," Bertilsson said.

The two companies already share clients and often work together to combine Carmac seats with SITTAB accessories. Now it will be all inclusive.

"The most important (part) is the clients still get their products," Bertilsson said.

Overall the transition has been smooth for all involved.

"All in all I think it's a very good fit for both parties," Flaherty said.

"A perfect fit," MacGillivray agreed.