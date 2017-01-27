Hudson Chamber of Commerce recognizes award winners
The Hudson Chamber of Commerce held its annual meeting and award ceremony last night, Jan. 26. The event recognized winners of the Business of the Year, Member of the Year, Volunteer of the Year and the Marie Blakeman award. The winners were:
Community Volunteers of the Year - Agave Kitchen Disaster Relief Efforts
Chamber Member of the Year - Angel Duratti, Angel’s Pet World
Small Business of the Year - Hudson Flower Shop
Large Business of the Year - Hudson School District
Marie Blakeman Award - Bobbi Pominville
See the Feb. 2 edition of the Star-Observer for more coverage.