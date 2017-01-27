Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Hudson Chamber of Commerce recognizes award winners

    By Rebecca Mariscal Today at 11:54 a.m.
    Candice Rode and Andrea Haffner accepted the award for the Agave Kitchen Disaster Relief Efforts.

    The Hudson Chamber of Commerce held its annual meeting and award ceremony last night, Jan. 26. The event recognized winners of the Business of the Year, Member of the Year, Volunteer of the Year and the Marie Blakeman award. The winners were:

    Community Volunteers of the Year  - Agave Kitchen Disaster Relief Efforts

    Chamber Member of the Year - Angel Duratti, Angel’s Pet World

    Small Business of the Year  - Hudson Flower Shop

    Large Business of the Year  - Hudson School District

    Marie Blakeman Award - Bobbi Pominville

    See the Feb. 2 edition of the Star-Observer for more coverage. 

    Explore related topics:NewsbusinessHudson Chamber of Commerce
    Rebecca Mariscal

    Rebecca Mariscal joined the Hudson Star Observer as a reporter in 2016. She graduated from the University of St. Thomas with a degree in communication and journalism. 

    rmariscal@rivertowns.net
    (715) 426-1066
    Advertisement