White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham confirms the cancellation, and CNN cites an unnamed administration official with the apparent reason.

Harley said Tuesday it does not have, or did have, a scheduled visit from Trump this week at any of its Milwaukee area motorcycle plants.

Harley says it's proud to have hosted former presidents George W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Ronald Reagan -- and they look forward to hosting Trump in the future.

His immigrant travel ban has spurred protests around the country -- and the state Republican Party blames Democrats engaging in what the GOP calls "desperate tactics" that won't "work for them."

-----

Parents of kids with seizures again push for pot oil treatment

MADISON -- Parents of children who suffer constant seizures have again asked state lawmakers to make it easier to let them use cannabidiol for treatment.

The Senate's judiciary panel held a public hearing Tuesday on allowing greater access to the marijuana derivative.

"Lydia's Law" was passed in 2014 allowing the use of cannabidiol, but senators required prescriptions which doctors hesitate to give while the federal government considers changing the way the drug is regulated.

Sally Schaefer asked for the original law on behalf of her daughter Lydia, who died at age 7 soon after the bill was passed -- and she asked lawmakers to, as she put it, "fix the mistakes" they made three years ago.

Senate Republican Van Wanggaard of Racine has tried the last two sessions, and he hopes a tighter time limit on prescriptions will encourage lawmakers to pass his bill this time.

-----

Suburban Milwaukee Jewish Center reopens after threat

WHITEFISH BAY -- The Jewish community center in Whitefish Bay is open again, after being one at least 17 centers around the country to have bomb threats Tuesday.

The suburban Milwaukee facility was evacuated around 10:30 a.m., and parents had to pick up kids attending early education.

Center president Mark Shapiro says the bomb threat was not credible -- but the building was evacuated as a precaution, and it reopened at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

The exact nature of the bomb threats was not revealed -- and Jewish centers in the San Diego, Syracuse, Salt Lake City, Boulder, Colo., and New Haven, Conn., areas were among those targeted. The Anti-Defamation League says 18 states had similar threats on the same day two weeks ago.

-----

Jackson County identifies deputy shooting victim, officers involved

BLACK RIVER FALLS -- Jackson County sheriff's officials have released the names of three deputies involved in the shooting death of an apparent suicidal man last Wednesday.

They also identified the victim as 50-year-old Donovan Scheurich, Sr., of La Crosse.

Officials say deputies Michael Bartlett and Aaron Johnson and Sgt. Evan Mazur went to a home near Millston to check out a man threatening law enforcement -- and Scheurich reportedly shot at the officers as they got there, and they returned fire and killed the suspect.

The three deputies are on paid administrative leave while the state Justice Department investigates the incident.

-----

Scammers try to use victims voices against them

GREEN BAY -- Scammers keep finding new ways to catch their victims off guard, and one of the latest has callers trying to get people to say "Yes."

The Better Business Bureau tells WBAY TV that about 50 people in northeast Wisconsin have been tricked into saying "Yes" by callers who ask, "Can you hear me?"

Officials say the scammers record the voices, and use them to show that the victims approved big ticket items the scammers bought.

The business bureau's regional director, Susan Bach, says those who are tricked should keep track of their credit card bills, bank statements and online accounts -- as well as their phone accounts.

Among other things, the BBB encourages people to not answer calls from people they don't know, with the assumption that they'll leave messages if the callers are legitimate.

------

State reaction to Supreme Court nominee falls on party lines

WASHINGTON, DC -- President Donald Trump's U.S. Supreme Court nominee gets praise from Trump's fellow Republicans in Wisconsin, and scorn from the state's Democrats.

Appeals judge Neil Gorsuch was named Tuesday night to replace the late Antonin Scalia, whose seat was left vacant for most of last year while the Senate failed to confirm Obama nominee Merrick Garland.

Senate Republican Ron Johnson says Gorsuch appears to interpret the law as a judge and not as a "super legislator." Senate Democrat Tammy Baldwin says Gorsuch has a "deeply troubling record" which she said includes rulings against "disabled students ... workers ... and women's reproductive health care."

GOP House Speaker Paul Ryan of Janesville says Trump kept his promise to name a justice who shows "loyalty to the Constitution and a strong commitment to life," while Madison House Democrat Mark Pocan said the country needs views "reflecting the majority of Americans -- not just narrow, conservative interests."

-----

Medal of Honor sought for state World War II hero

WASHINGTON, DC -- Another bill has been introduced in Congress to give a World War II hero from Fond du Lac the nation's highest military honor for heroism.

Senate Republican Ron Johnson of Wisconsin and House Republican Glenn Grothman of Campbellsport are trying to give the Medal of Honor to James "Maggie" Megellas.

The last three presidents have received petitions to present the honor -- and GOP President Donald Trump is now asked to do the same after a similar effort was tried in 2013.

Megellas led a platoon to victory against a much larger German force in an aerial firefight during the Battle of the Bulge in Belgium in 1945.

Megellas now lives in Texas where he'll turn 100 in March, and both the Fond du Lac Post Office and the city's American Legion headquarters are named in Magellas' honor.

-----

Janesville fire death victim identified

JANESVILLE -- A man killed in a house fire in Janesville has been identified as 38-year-old Dionelle Gates.

Preliminary autopsy results show that Gates died from injuries in the fire, but more tests are underway to determine a final cause of death.

Several people escaped from the burning building, and firefighters tried rescuing Gates from a balcony on the second floor where Sunday night's fire appears to have started.

Officials say there was apparently not a working smoke detector in that area. The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

-----

Church arsonist gets probation

WHITEHALL -- A man convicted of starting a fire at a western Wisconsin church will spend two years on probation.

Nineteen-year-old John Humm of Trempealeau has struck a plea deal in which a reckless endangerment charge was dropped -- and he pleaded guilty to arson, criminal damage and resisting police.

Trempealeau County prosecutors say Humm started a fire outside Saint Bartholomew's Catholic Church in Trempealeau on the July 4th weekend last year, and then broke a window and poured gasoline inside. Damage was minor, and officials say a fast acting resident who called 911 may have saved the church from being destroyed.

Officials say Humm was arrested after a short chase and a struggle, and his blood alcohol level at the time was more than twice the legal limit for drunk driving.

Visiting Judge Scott Horne of La Crosse told Humm not to drink alcohol during his probation.

-----

Man awaits trial date in baseball bat death of gas station clerk

MILWAUKEE-- A 32-year-old Milwaukee man is due back in court Feb. 16 for allegedly killing a convenience store clerk with a baseball bat.

Derrick Williams has pleaded not guilty to first degree reckless homicide in the death of 34-year-old Harjinder Singh on Jan. 5 at a north side gas station.

Prosecutors say Singh accused Williams of shoplifting and chased him with the baseball bat before throwing it at him. The defendant reportedly grabbed the bat, walked up behind the clerk, and struck him eight times in the head.

Williams was in court Tuesday, where a defense lawyer said she was still waiting for a police file that will help determine how the defense will proceed with the case.

-----

Manpower earnings grow

MILWAUKEE -- A strong U.S. dollar helps Milwaukee's Manpower Group. The international job staffing firm reports net earnings of $1.87 per share for October through December. That's 21 cents more than the same time in 2015.

Profits totaled $127.4 million for the quarter, $3.5 million more than the same time one year ago. Changes in foreign currencies dropped Manpower's stock earnings by 7 cents per share, but an insurance settlement increased the earnings by the same amount.

Manpower CEO Jonas Prising says his company was pleased with its strong financial showing in the final quarter of last year, after slow and uneven growth earlier in 2016.

-----

Committee to finalize CWD recommendations

MADISON -- An advisory committee is set to finalize its recommendations for revisions to Wisconsin's long-term chronic wasting disease program.

The Department of Natural Resources adopted a 15-year plan in 2010. The plan calls for a review following the 2015 hunting season.

The DNR, state agriculture officials and the Conservation Congress set up a committee to assess the plan that includes representatives from the deer farm industry, Whitetails Unlimited and veterinarians.

The committee's preliminary recommendations include educating hunters about the risk of moving carcasses, enhancing deer farm fencing, evaluating the disease's economic impact and targeted culling of the herd.

The committee is set to vote on the recommendations Wednesday in Madison. The DNR is expected to present final recommendations to the agency's board in March.

-----

More than 300 schools to participate in voucher program

MADISON -- More than 300 private schools have signed up to participate in one of Wisconsin's three voucher programs next school year.

State Department of Public Instruction officials said Tuesday that 163 schools registered to participate in the statewide program by the Jan. 10 deadline, including 11 schools that had previously participated in the Milwaukee or Racine voucher programs and 31 first-time applicant schools.

DPI officials said 127 schools registered to participate in the Milwaukee voucher program. Twenty-three schools registered to participate in the Racine program, including four new schools. One of those schools is currently in the statewide program