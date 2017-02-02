Chamber honors Pominville, businesses of the year

Bobbi Pominville was this year's Marie Blakeman award winner. She was recognized for her work as a music teacher with Hudson schools, her dedication to her students and her role in the community.

Blakeman's daughter Barbara Richardson was present once again to present the award. As is tradition, Pominville did not know she was receiving the award, and was surprised with it as well as with the presence of her husband and sister.

Angel Duratti of Angel's Pet World was recognized as the Chamber Member of the Year. Chamber President Blake Fry said the award was to recognize Angel's dedication to the chamber, attending countless events and creating her own, Helping Hands through HIBA.

The Community Volunteer of the Year Award was presented to the Agave Kitchen disaster relief work. Fry said the honor was originally going to be awarded to Paul Rhode, but Rhode insisted it belonged to everyone who supported the relief effort.

The Hudson Flower Shop and its owners Shelli and Linda Erck were honored as the Small Business of the Year. The shop recently celebrated 70 years of business in Hudson.

The Large Business of the Year was awarded to the Hudson School District. Fry cited the district's communication and connection with the community through the referendum and construction process as reason for the honor.

In the coming weeks, the Star-Observer will feature each award winner.