Club 304 is Hudson's newest restaurant

The two are separate but also connected and diners, from breakfast through dinner seven days a week, will find plenty of the familiar right alongside a lot that is new.

That includes the restaurant's menu, which Furman describes as American Bistro style. But it is clear he doesn't like to label things.

He said owners Candy and Michael Murphy wanted him to give a nod to the old Wisconsin supper clubs and to comfort food. He took up that challenge and believes there is something for just about everybody on menu.

There will be a variety of steaks cut from choice Hereford beef, some "killer burgers," alacarte breakfast choices that let patrons build it their way and a unique section focusing on "hot dish."

There will be signature dishes like the crispy pork belly with celery root, lobster Eggs Benedict, steel cut oatmeal with coconut milk, an inside out Scotch egg, beer batter fried cheese stuffed onion rings, a selection of small plates, salads, homemade soups and several dishes using their own made-in-house bacon.

Furman said most of the preparations are from scratch and use locally sourced ingredients.

In addition to the food, Furman is running "the front of the house" as well. He expects to have a staff of close to 40 and two shifts in the kitchen. His experience in such popular Twin Cities eateries includes W.A. Frost, Masu, Shanghai Bistro, where he learned to make sushi, as well as kitchens in California and most recently as chef at Rivertowns B & B in Stillwater. In 2005 he graduated from Le Cordon Bleu in the Twin Cities with honors.

Owner Michael Murphy said the restaurant will serve breakfast, lunch and dinner seven days a week. They are expecting to be open to the public by Valentine's Day. For more information contact Murphys at 715-386-9975.