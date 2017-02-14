Local business earns Family Friendly Workplace certification

MidWestOne Bank was recognized for family-friendly practices including an employer contributed health savings account, employee flexible spending accounts, offering flexible schedules for employees and more.

Vanessa Mauer, second vice president/retail managing officer of MidWestOne Bank of Hudson, said, “MidWestOne Bank is always looking for a way to contribute to our different locations’ communities. For our Hudson location, partnering with FFW/SB6 (Success By Six) was a no brainer. Being able to say that we are a Family Friendly Workplace is one thing, but knowing the funds go to help children get on the ‘right track’ is even better.”

Family Friendly Workplace is a community impact program of United Way St. Croix Valley’s Success by 6, developed specifically for employers in Pierce, Polk and St. Croix counties. Businesses can achieve certification by earning points for family-friendly practices. There are three certification levels: bronze, silver and gold. Certification fees paid by the business support early childhood development programs.

For more information on Family Friendly Workplace certification, please visit FamilyFriendlyWorkplace.org. You can also contact Tom Holland, community impact director, United Way St. Croix Valley by email at tom@unitedwaystcroix.org or call 715-377-0203 ext. 106.