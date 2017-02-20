Angel Duratti is honored as Chamber Member of the Year

After attending the first few meetings, she knew she should have been more involved from the start.

"Boy I made a mistake," Duratti said.

She was pulled in by the energy of the group and everything it does.

"They make you want to do good or want to do better. They make you want for everybody to succeed," Duratti said. "That's how energetic they are, and I love it."

It wasn't long before Duratti's energy levels caught up. Now she is a part of the chamber's downtown retail committee and independent business association, and she participates in the various events throughout the year.

"I try to be involved in all of it," she said. "Whether it's just trying to attract more people to downtown Hudson, whether it's helping out one another."

Her commitment to the chamber was honored last month at the annual awards ceremony when she was named the Chamber Member of the Year.

"I was honored but shocked," Duratti said of the recognition.

Though she's grateful for the award, Duratti said all the work is a team effort and never her alone.

"Between my staff, the downtown business owners and managers, they made me look good," she said. "It was all of us together."

Duratti said the award is important not for the recognition it gives to the chamber member, but for the focus it brings back to the chamber. She said many people aren't aware of what the chamber does for the community and its businesses.

"I think it's important that people realize how important being a part of the chamber is. That it really is all about the community," she said.

Duratti said the more the community can come together in ways like the chamber, the better the businesses will do.

"I believe the community is everything, and when you're a small independent business you have yourself, you have your staff and you have the community," she said. 'Hopefully you support each other enough that in the end you succeed."

For her, Duratti said she strives to be a big part in the community, as well as developing a relationship nonprofit and other businesses. She said she loves seeing her same goals reflected in the other local people and businesses.

"We want everybody to do good and be here for one another. That's what I love," she said.

And in the end, she said that's what it takes to do well.

"I truly am passionate about succeeding in a world, but it takes more than you to succeed," Duratti said. "It takes a lot of people."