Bobbi Pominville honored as Marie Blakeman recipient

Instead, Pominville was honored as the chamber's Marie Blakeman award recipient.

"I was very surprised," she said. "It dawned on me this is about me. They're talking about my birthday, my hometown."

Pominville was honored by the recognition, saying it was a nice thank you for the work she's done in the community.

"To think that other people appreciate it is pretty nice," she said.

Every year, the chamber honors a community member who exemplifies the leadership and service of Marie Blakeman, the award's namesake. Pominville said she was especially honored to be this year's recipient as she had worked with Blakeman at The Phipps.

"She was a wonderful mentor to women in this community," Pominville said. "So I was very blessed because I got to work with her."

Pominville first came to Hudson in 1964 from North Dakota and immediately began teaching music in the Hudson schools. She worked with students of all ages and helped develop the concept for the musical every year.

"Teaching students the love of music and joy of singing," she said.

After 36 years sharing that love, Pominville retired.

"What was hard was leaving those wonderful students that loved music," she said.

Though she has retired, she has yet to slow down.

Pominville is involved in a variety of community organizations including the Women's Club, the Garden Club and The Phipps.

"When I retired from teaching my whole idea was to give back to the community that supported me," she said.

She also has stayed heavily involved in the music community, singing in choirs, accompanying others, hosting a music segment on Western Wisconsin Journal and working on a music grant reading board.

"Music will always be a big part of my life," she said.

Pominville said she wants to repay the community as a whole for all it did for her.

"This community was so welcoming and supported me and all my teaching endeavors," she said. "This is my hometown now."

As Pominville continues to stay busy and active within the Hudson community, she said the support of her family is vital.

"My family is very supportive of what I do and that's another reason why I like to get out and volunteer," she said.

Pominville said she will continue to serve as long as she can.

"There's a lot more to be done," she said. "I don't see myself slowing down at all."