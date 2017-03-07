Superintendent Nick Ouellette said the school district was honored to be recognized.

"It's also nice that people understand yes we're a school district and our first priority is educating kids, but we are still essentially a large business that has to operate," Ouellette said.

With more than 800 employees and an operating budget of more than $60 million in the general fund, the school district is a large business with a lot of moving parts.

"We are in the business of educating kids obviously, we are in the business of feeding kids, we are in the business of transporting kids to some extent," Ouellette said. "We're in the business of maintaining millions of square feet of buildings, hundreds of acres of property."

The district also has a large customer base, that expects results.

"We have the ultimate responsibility to the taxpayers and the community to make sure the product and the return on investment they're getting is where they expect it to be," Ouellette said.

This year the school district has an additional responsibility to the community, with a successful referendum and the beginning of construction at both the middle and high schools.

Chamber President Blake Fry said during the January award ceremony that the district's handling of the referendum process was one of the main reasons it was honored. Ouellette said during the process the district wanted to ensure transparency, from community meetings to the final decision.

"We wanted a level of transparency that would be unparalleled, and we did that," he said.

Now the district's main focus is making sure it keeps its promises to the community.

"We feel like we've built trust with the community and now we need to deliver on what we said we would deliver," Ouellette said.

As a local business itself, Ouellette said the district is working to hire local when possible with the referendum.

"So we see that as a reinfusion of that money back into the community," he said.

Overall as a business Ouellette said the district recognizes that it exists only because of the community, and works to support it.

"It's our job to try to support what the community needs are. Our school board is really instrumental in setting that direction and making sure that we are a school district of the community," he said.

Ouellette said now is an exciting time to be a part of the Hudson area, and he is grateful for the relationships the district has built within the community, including with the city, townships and county.

"Our goal is to be an entity that people in the community can be proud of," Ouellette said. "We really want to make sure that we're a positive force in the community."