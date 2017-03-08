Minnesota liquor legislation could slow down Hudson Sundays

"Sundays are one of our busier days of the week and a majority of our customers are from Minnesota," he said.

That could all change this summer now that Minnesota legislators have approved a bill repealing the law that banned Sunday liquor sales in the state and sent Minnesotans to stores in neighboring Wisconsin towns like Hudson.

The change would likely take effect in July. Work still remains, as the Minnesota House and Senate passed two different versions of the law. The House version allows sales to begin an hour earlier at 10 a.m., compared to the Senate's 11 a.m. start time.

Both Gaffer, and Spirit Seller Liquors owner John Kromer said the new legislation will have an effect on their business.

"There won't be as much Minnesota traffic over here," Kromer said.

Casanova will likely cut down the staff it has on Sundays, Gaffer said, and the day will no longer be the store's busiest.

"Our Sundays will slow down a bit," he said.

Still, Gaffer said the store will continue to see traffic from local customers, and from Minnesotans looking for brands that they can't find at home like New Glarus, Ale Asylum and Pitchfork.

"Sunday will not be our top day of the week anymore but will still be a great day to sell craft beer and specialty wine," Gaffer said.

Kromer said those specialty items that Minnesota can't sell will still bring customers across the border, as will lower prices and a lower sales tax.

"So those people will still come over for that," Kromer said. "There's going to be a drop-off but it's going to be hard to say how much."

Hudson stores are also open longer than Minnesota stores will be on Sundays, with Casanova open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Spirit operating from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

And when it comes to Hudson, Kromer said the city itself will still be a big pull to bring Minnesotans over the border.

"I like to think that we have a nice downtown community that is pleasant and appealing," he said. "And that's an attraction for people to come over to our side."