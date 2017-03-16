The 15th Annual Spring Showcase is this weekend
Business in Hudson just keeps getting better. Join us at the Spring Showcase and enjoy live, local entertainment, kids’ activities, food and FUN while visiting a variety of area businesses in one convenient location. Meet with exhibitors who are available to offer their professional expertise, products and services, as well as prizes and samples.
The Spring Showcase features live entertainment.Enjoy a variety of live, LOCAL talent including;
Dance performance by the Phipps Jr. Dance Company
Polka music by the St. Croix Valley Polka Band
Live raptor and critter presentation by the Carpenter Nature Center
Spring Pruning/Planting Demo by My Sister’s Garden and Willow River Co.
Mascot Dance-Off competition by participating businesses
Vocal performances by the ShamROCKS, Hudson High Harmony and the Hudson High Swing Choir
Along with great stage entertainment, your family is invited to enjoy a variety of free kids’ activities.Don’t miss the following FREE Kid’s Activities
Pirates, Balloon Swords — Anderson Heating
Cookie Decorating — County Market
Live Critters — Carpenter Nature Center
Paint a Piggy Bank — Associated Bank
Don’t miss your chance to win big at the annual Spring Showcase Raffle.Raffle Prizes include
Inspiration Gel-fueled Fireplace — Indoor/outdoor, easy to hang, donated by Comfort By Design, Inc., valued at $599.
Movie Night Package — Theatre tickets, pizza and ice cream for two for a year, donated by Hudson 12 Theatre and County Market, valued at $539.
Rain Garden Package — Hand painted rain barrel, garden consult, 24 plants and a shrub, donated by Sustain Hudson, My Sister’s Garden and Willow River Company, valued at $400.
Gas Grill and Meat Package — 3-burner gas grill and $100 meat package, donated by Walmart and RJ’s Grocery & Meats, valued at $250.
Charge 3 Bluetooth Speaker — Portable, waterproof, donated by Leitch-McSorley Insurance Agency, valued at $180.