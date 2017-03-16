The 15th Annual Spring Showcase is this weekend

The Spring Showcase features live entertainment.

Enjoy a variety of live, LOCAL talent including;

Dance performance by the Phipps Jr. Dance Company

Polka music by the St. Croix Valley Polka Band

Live raptor and critter presentation by the Carpenter Nature Center

Spring Pruning/Planting Demo by My Sister’s Garden and Willow River Co.

Mascot Dance-Off competition by participating businesses

Vocal performances by the ShamROCKS, Hudson High Harmony and the Hudson High Swing Choir

Along with great stage entertainment, your family is invited to enjoy a variety of free kids’ activities.

Don’t miss the following FREE Kid’s Activities

Pirates, Balloon Swords — Anderson Heating

Cookie Decorating — County Market

Live Critters — Carpenter Nature Center

Paint a Piggy Bank — Associated Bank

Don’t miss your chance to win big at the annual Spring Showcase Raffle.

Raffle Prizes include

Inspiration Gel-fueled Fireplace — Indoor/outdoor, easy to hang, donated by Comfort By Design, Inc., valued at $599.

Movie Night Package — Theatre tickets, pizza and ice cream for two for a year, donated by Hudson 12 Theatre and County Market, valued at $539.

Rain Garden Package — Hand painted rain barrel, garden consult, 24 plants and a shrub, donated by Sustain Hudson, My Sister’s Garden and Willow River Company, valued at $400.

Gas Grill and Meat Package — 3-burner gas grill and $100 meat package, donated by Walmart and RJ’s Grocery & Meats, valued at $250.

Charge 3 Bluetooth Speaker — Portable, waterproof, donated by Leitch-McSorley Insurance Agency, valued at $180.