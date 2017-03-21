Chamber program addresses workforce needs

Adults with special needs are an untapped workforce for many employers. How to reach potential employees with special needs and then provide the proper support structures in the workplace can be an intimidating process. Entitled “Recruiting, Retaining, and Empowering Employees with Special Needs,” the program will feature a panel with three organizations dedicated to connecting employers and potential employees with special needs (Bridge for Community Life, ESR, and ProAct) and a business with expertise in this area (Plantables). The panel will share success stories, participate in a moderated discussion, and answer questions from attendees.

Admission is $10 for Chamber members and $12 for non-members and may be paid in advance or at the door. Registration prior to the day of the event is encouraged and may be completed by phone by calling 715-386-8411, by email at blake@hudsonwi.org, or online at http://members.hudsonwi.org/events. A continental breakfast will be provided.

This program is sponsored by Cardinal Health, Catalyst Sports Medicine, and Plantables.