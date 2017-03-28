Sirona Springs moves to new location

Sirona Spring, located in North Hudson, offers natural, alternative solutions to promote health in body, mind and spirit. Biofeedback, Jikiden Reiki, an Infrared Sauna, a Jade Biomat, Nutrition Therapy, Essential Oils, Henna art and wellness classes are offered. Sirona Spring carries products such as aromatherapy oils and diffusers, organic eye pillows, soy candles, healing stones, jewelry, salt lamps, singing bowls and hand-made bath products.

Julie Berg of North Hudson founded Sirona Spring in 2014. After growing up in North Hudson and moving back to the area a few years ago, Berg had her sights set on moving her business to the community. Berg, a Certified Biofeedback Specialist, helps clients who are looking for a reduction in overall stress, pain management or support with emotional concerns. Berg's clients enlist her services for a variety of health concerns, including pain management, chronic illness, digestive concerns, family & job stress, chronic fatigue, addiction, depression, anxiety, mental fog, TB, and recovery from trauma. For eight years, Berg's clients have ranged in age from infant to adulthood.

Berg's primary service is Biofeedback, a technique that uses electrical sensors that send and receive information (feedback) about the body (bio). This feedback helps make subtle changes in the body, such as relaxing certain muscles to achieve results like reducing pain. The 60-minute session helps the body and mind relax to help manage the stress that's related to chronic health conditions. Biofeedback is a great adjunct for other therapies. The initial scan detects areas of energetic stress relating to hormones, organs, bodily systems, nutrients, toxins, pathogens, emotions and more. Biofeedback is often used as a relaxation technique.

To learn more, contact Julie Berg at 651-308-1227 or www.sironaspring.com.