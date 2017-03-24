Search
    PHOTOS: Spring Showcase features area businesses

    By Rebecca Mariscal Today at 7:00 a.m.
    Mascots from Mathnasium and Royal Credit Union compete in the popular mascot dance-off at the Spring Showcase on March 19. The showcase is hosted by the Hudson Chamber of Commerce. (Photo by John R. Russett)1 / 3
    Karon greets visitors at the Coco’s Heart Dog Rescue booth during the showcase on Sunday. The event featured a variety of local businesses. (Photos by Rebecca Mariscal)2 / 3
    An audience member pets a snake during the Carpenter St. Croix Valley Nature Center presentation on wildlife at the Spring Showcase. In addition to booths showcasing area businesses, the day also featured several performances.3 / 3

    The Hudson Chamber of Commerce hosted the annual Spring Showcase on March 19.

