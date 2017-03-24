Spring Showcase features area businesses

Mascots from Mathnasium and Royal Credit Union compete in the popular mascot dance-off at the Spring Showcase on March 19. The showcase is hosted by the Hudson Chamber of Commerce. (Photo by John R. Russett) 1 / 3

Karon greets visitors at the Coco’s Heart Dog Rescue booth during the showcase on Sunday. The event featured a variety of local businesses. (Photos by Rebecca Mariscal) 2 / 3