Top of form common-sense business planning

First, I will start by stating that a business plan is not only important for starting your business; it’s also an indispensable tool for helping you manage and grow your business. Your business plan is your roadmap in operating your company, and it’s essential if you intend to request funding from outside sources.

A business plan spells out specific details about your business related to business concept, marketplace, and financials. The length of your business plan can depend on the complexity and scale of your business. Even short, one-page business plans have purpose and can affect success.

Too many entrepreneurs make the mistake of not preparing a business plan. That’s not terribly surprising, because writing one can seem a daunting task. It requires time, careful thought, research, and patience as you define your business’s critical success factors and goals.

Are you intimidated by the thought of writing a business plan? Know that the benefits are well worth the effort. The value of a business plan isn’t so much in the document you create, but the discovery process you embark upon to create it. As you work on your business plan, you answer key questions about your business that you may not have otherwise considered. That can help you recognize risks and opportunities — and better position you for success.

Here are some tips to make writing your business plan less intimidating:

Don’t try to do it all at once. If you tackle it in smaller bits and pieces, the project will be more manageable.

Schedule time to work on it. Plan time to work on your business plan. You’ll feel less stressed about it if you reserve time on your calendar to dedicate to writing your business plan.

Use technology and resources to your advantage. Although business plan templates and software can’t do it all for you, they can save time. My experience with small business CEOs is that they like a “template” to start from. My mentees have had great success with SCORE’s planning template. It is found at https://www.score.org/resource/business-plan-template-established-business. This tool consists of a narrative and several financial spreadsheets. The narrative template is the body of the business plan. It contains more than 150 questions divided into several sections. Work through the sections in any order you like, except for the Executive Summary, which should be done last. Skip any questions that do not apply to your business. When you are finished writing your first draft, you will have a collection of small essays on the various topics of the business plan. Then you will want to edit them into a flowing narrative.

Get feedback along the way. As you work on the different sections of your business plan, ask a SCORE mentor or other unbiased business professional to review it and provide suggestions for improvement and clarity.

Remember, the real value of doing a business plan is not having the finished product in hand; rather, the value lies in the process of research and thinking about your business in a systematic way. The act of planning helps you to think things through thoroughly, to study and research when you are not sure of the facts, and to look at your ideas critically. It takes time, but avoids costly, perhaps disastrous, mistakes later.

Even though writing a business plan will require effort, it doesn’t have to be a harrowing experience. Follow the tips shared here and keep your eye on the prize. With a business plan, you’ll be better able to move your business in the right direction from the start and navigate changes more easily in the future.

Dean L. Swanson is a volunteer score mentor and regional vice president for the north west region.