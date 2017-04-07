Pedro's Del Este opens next door

"We saw a void in the marketplace," Foster said. "We don't have any lounge or small plates in Hudson or the St. Croix Valley."

Foster said he wanted to open Pedro's Del Este to fill that void, and provide greater variety in the area.

"This style of restaurant is something that I personally enjoy and believe there's a demand for," he said.

Del Este will compliment San Pedro's, providing another option to the other restaurant's clientele when waits are long as well as a separate destination.

The feel of the two restaurants, though, will be totally different, Foster said. San Pedro is island-style cuisine with full service coursing. Del Este, on the other hand, is a Spanish, Latin, Cuban fusion with 17 items designed to be shareable plates.

"We hope to gain our own identity," Foster said.

Popular dishes include grilled ahi ceviche, empanadas, saffron-fried cauliflower and sopes. The place will also feature signature cocktails like Latin Manhattan and Cuba Argentina Libre.

The new restaurant will be open later, until midnight or 1 a.m. Wednesday through Sunday, and closed on Monday and Tuesday. The space will be available to rent for functions during the day. Foster said the restaurant will potentially have live music in the summer as well.

It's all part of an effort to give people the chance to come together more.

"We're encouraging the social aspect of dining out," Foster said. "We're really trying to push that community mentality."

This is the third restaurant Foster has opened in Hudson, alongside San Pedro and Barker's Bar and Grill. Hudson is Foster's hometown, and he's been doing business here for more than 20 years.

"I not only wanted to add to our family of restaurants, but also open this restaurant for our community to enjoy," he said.

Foster said he's grateful for the support he has received in turn from the community.

"We wouldn't have this opportunity if we didn't have such strong community support," Foster said.

Del Este joins the other restaurant in serving the same level of service, Foster said, with the same team and same values.

"They will receive the same excellent level of hospitality and quality food and cocktails as the other two spots," he said.

His team is what has made the venture a success, including his Director of Restaurant Operations Susie Halverson and Del Este Executive Chef Luke Sawtell.

"It's all about the community and it's all about the employees," he said.