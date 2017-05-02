Dilly Dally in the Alley expanding

"That's where Dilly Dally originally started," owner Jenny Gunsallus said.

Gunsallus bought the store in January 2016 when the previous owner retired. She had served as the store's marketing manager for about seven years, and decided to take over the gift shop.

After getting everything up, she said she missed the clothing part that used to be included with the shop.

"The lower level came open so I decided that I wanted to expand," she said.

Women's clothing will be available in sizes from small to 2-3X. Gunsallus said it's important to her that she offers a variety of women's sizes.

"I don't think it's fair that some women have to shop at different place or some have to shop at different sections," she said. "I'm really looking forward to making people happy and feel good about themselves when they shop here."

Another addition to the shop will be nitrogen infused cold press coffee.

"I'm a huge coffee fan. I can't live without my coffee," Gunsallus said. "What else does a girl need?"

When the expansion is complete, the lower level of Dilly Dally will feature clothing, bath and body, jewelry, children's clothing and more. Upstairs will sell Hudson merchandise, barware, stationary and more of what is already available.

Gunsallus will also sell her own product line called 1988, after the year she and her boyfriend met. The line will include mugs, shirts and more.

"Whatever kinds of items I can make and have fun with," she said.

With the additions, and her relationship with shop neighbor Marnie Matz of The Lone Squirrel and Marnie Marie Photography, Gunsallus said the whole building will open up.

"We just want to have our building here be one place where people can come and enjoy and get everything they need," she said.

In the future, Gunsallus is looking to include a graffiti art installation in the stairwell of the shop.

"There's nothing in Hudson like it."

The expansion is a continuation of a childhood dream for Gunsallus. She has known since she was 12 years old that she wanted to have her own businesses, surrounded not just by who she is but who others are.

"The dreams I had then as a child are the same dreams I have now," she said.

After fighting a serious rare illness and losing everything, Gunsallus said these dreams came to the forefront again.

"What my goal in life then after that was I love working, I love people," she said. "I love making people enjoy themselves and laugh."

The expansion is expected to open May 1.