New shop gives peek at design style

"I really felt like I wanted to put some effort into building business locally," she said.

To anchor herself in the Hudson community, she opened Holly Moore Interiors at the end of April at 522 Second St.

"The best way to showcase what I do and my style is this small little shop," she said.

She looked at a few locations in the area, but felt Hudson and its downtown environment was the best option.

"I like the vibe of Hudson in that it feels like downtown is really served by the community," she said.

Though a new location though hasn't changed her focus. She's still a designer first.

"I don't think of myself as a retailer," she said.

Instead, Moore said she's a compact home store.

"When people step into my shop I think they feel like they're seeing something different," she said. "I'm really a home lifestyle store so I think that's a little different than what's out there."

Design is her passion, and Moore said it's something that she feels will fit well with this area. She wants to serve those in the community at home and wherever else they may wander.

"Bringing my style to this area and reaching even beyond this area for people with homes and cabins in northern Wisconsin and northern Minnesota - I'd like to be a part of that," she said. "My style is conducive to cabins and people who have chosen to settle in this area."

Her personal style is focused on keeping homes classic and livable.

"They shouldn't be about what the latest trend is," she said. "My palette is a little more earthy and muted.I've always felt that is a really easy palette to live with."

She's worked on a variety of different project, from modern homes to classical architect to vintage looks. No matter the style, Moore said it's about balancing appreciation for the architecture with both her style and the client's.

"There really needs to be this beautiful symbiotic relationship between all those things," she said.

With this new store, Moore works to introduce herself and her style to Hudson.

"I thought my little home store would be a really good vehicle for them to get a good sense of me," she said.

Holly Moore Interiors is open Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m and by appointment.