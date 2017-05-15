North Ridge Hearing opens new office in Hudson

Owner and audiology Deirdre Worrell said this new space will fit well as she continues to expand the practice and what it offers.

"This was a great location," she said. "For my patients, I can offer so much more convenience."

For her, that's what the move was all about - better serving her patients.

"I have the greatest patients in the world. I swear to God I only get the good ones," she said.

She will also be implementing new programs. The new space has an education room, that patients can use to learn hearing strategies and use educational apps. She's also looking to host various programs like patient education classes, practice sessions, night classes where patients can get together to discuss strategies and lunch and listens.

"Now that I have this space I can do all that," Worrell said.

Worrell said this flexibility is why she loves having her own practice.

"I can just do a lot more for my patients," she said. "I love that I am my own person."

This includes selling multiple brands of hearing aids. As both an audiologist and speech and language pathologist, Worrell can help patients with both technology of the aids themselves and additional strategies.

"It's a perfect match for hearing aids," she said.

The technology has come a long way. Worrell said it's a good time to need hearing aids.

"They are so natural now," she said. "It doesn't sound like amplified sound."

New technology allows many hearing aids to connect to smartphones, allowing users to adjust the settings and even set specific settings for different locations.

"You need somebody to help you with that technology," Worrell said.

People are also treating their hearing loss sooner now, she added.

"This generation is not waiting," she said.

As someone who knows the effect hearing loss can have on people, Worrell said she's glad to see people coming in sooner before the loss gets too far. Worrell explained hearing loss can harm memory, task ability and lead to isolation.

"You can treat it effectively," she said. "It's a medical issue. It's not a convenience."

In addition to her new Hudson office, Worrell also has clinics in Amery and Pepin and can make home visits when necessary.