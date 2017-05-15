Xcel Energy continues strong support of United Way

Xcel Energy is a key partner in United Way's efforts to build stronger communities, and every dollar contributed by employees and retirees is matched by Xcel Energy. In addition to the fall campaign, Xcel Energy is also a strong supporter of United Way's John Coughlin Food & Resource Center, frequently volunteering and sponsoring monthly food shipments.

United Way St. Croix Valley's three focus areas are meeting basic and emergency needs, strengthening children and families, and promoting health and independence.

"With our mission of uniting communities, focusing resources and inspiring people to measurably improve lives in western Wisconsin, United Way St. Croix Valley is uniquely positioned to bring everyone in the community, from businesses to schools and nonprofits, to the table to respond to those in need in our communities, and we are so grateful to have Xcel Energy at the table with us," Searles said.