Video: Whole Foods opens at Woodbury's CityPlace

The event included food samplings, gift card giveaways and other entertainment.

Located south of Interstate 94 and Radio Drive, Whole Foods is among the final stores capping off the 100-acre CityPlace development's retail stage.

Company leaders, joined by Woodbury Mayor Mary Giuliani Stephens, capped off the opening by hand tearing a five-foot-long loaf of braided bread. The feat is a company tradition for store openings and takes the place of a ribbon cutting ceremony.

Thea Rogers, 21, and Kristie Westerbeck were among the few hundred who gathered in front of the store early Wednesday.

Both women don't eat dairy and said it's sometimes difficult to find a wide selection of alternatives at other grocery stores.

Rogers said the healthier food options at Whole Foods help them lead better lifestyles. "They're more supportive of clean and sustainable foods," she said. "I think it's a good thing for Woodbury to have."

The 45,000-square-foot Whole Foods includes several amenities, including a Japanese ice cream bar, hand-rolled sushi, a wide cheese and wine section, a deli and an attached taproom, in addition to other items most grocers carry.

The taproom, named the City Place Taproom, will feature a variety of local and hard to find beers. The store plans to partner with Twin Cities-based Surly Brewing Co. to supply beer.

Customers can also order off a prepared food menu that includes items like brisket poutine, chicken sausages and breakfast bowls. Customers can enjoy food and drink on an outdoor patio equipped with small fire pits.

The room also serves cold press coffee from the tap.

Riding on the latest food trend, the Woodbury Whole foods will also have a mochi ice cream bar, a recent addition to Whole Foods stores.

Made from rice dough and bite-sized ice cream balls, the popular Japanese-American treat comes in nine different flavors ranging from strawberry to green tea.

In joining Woodbury, the store also plans to donate 1 percent of its proceeds over the next five days to five local schools.

Customers who shop with a reusable bags will also have the option to donate 10 cents to the Woodbury Community Foundation as part of Whole Foods' "Dime at a Time" program.

Whole Foods' hours are 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.