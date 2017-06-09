Quick to smile, and quick to laugh

"Dibbo's was kind of a unique place," Martha's son Wayne Hector said. "It was truly home-cooked food and a family affair."

Martha worked as a server until she was 87 and was a part-owner of the establishment with her sister Bertha Fenner until it closed in 2013. She passed away on May 26 at the age of 95.

Wayne said he hopes people remember his mother for her smile and her laugh.

"She was always quick to laugh and she had a real resonating laugh," he said.

It was one heard often at Hotel Dibbo, a popular community spot through its 50 years of operation. And Martha was there for all of them.

"The fact that my mom would work as a waitress so long shows that she really loved it," Wayne said.

She made connections with the people she served, who ranged from plumbers coming in for a quick bite to newspaper editors looking to find out the latest. And no one left without getting a piece of pie, or at least being offered.

"She'd want everyone to have a slice," Wayne said.

Martha loved the buzz of the community that filled the restaurant, and she racked up all sorts of stories.

"Early morning with all the people in there just chattering away, just that friendly banter — I'd say that was when she was in her element," Wayne said.

With Martha there every day, Wayne spent a lot of his childhood at Dibbo's, riding his bike there for lunch or peeling potatoes in the kitchen. He remembers the unique traditions, including banana night at the bar when the hotel would use the piles of bananas they got from bar patrons for baking.

"I grew up on banana bread," Wayne said.

With the bar in the back and the restaurant, Dibbo's was a place for Hudson at all hours. For its 50 years, it was a prominent piece of the downtown.

"Everyone felt welcome," Wayne said. "Everybody knew everybody."

Martha led the welcome every morning.

"My mom was a very loving person and that showed too with the way she interacted with customers," Wayne said. "She loved it. She absolutely loved it."

A memorial service for Martha will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, June 16 at the O'Connell funeral home, visitation one hour prior.

