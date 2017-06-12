The Bees Knees lands in Hudson

"My dream was always to own a gift shop," Aune said. "It's always been on my radar."

When the space became available, Aune decided it was time to make it happen.The store opened on April 11, and Aune said she has been pleasantly surprised by the response.

"Customers want to do their own things and find their own treasures," Aune said.

She wants this new store to be a more relaxed experience where customers can find gifts for anyone, or themselves.

"I want people to come in here and feel inspired, feel good," she said.

With the different feel between the two shops, Aune said she has enjoyed seeing new faces stop by The Bees Knees.

"It's really exciting to me that we're able to reach a whole different group of shoppers," she said.

Managing two stores and her family here in Hudson is a balancing act, Aune said.

"It adds another ball to juggle," she said.

Being able to keep it all in Hudson makes it easier though.

"It's just the right fit," she said. "It's not taking me away."

Staying in Hudson and connected to the community was important to Aune with this new store. She said she wants to continue to find a way to give back through The Bees Knees.

"We are community-based and we want to do good," Aune said.

She loves being a part of the Hudson business community.

"The shop owners downtown we just have this really nice relationship," she said. "Being able to complement everyone else."

The store wants to find a way to compliment other stores as well, featuring different ones they think are "the bee's knees."

"We're in this together," Aune said.