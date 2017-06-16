Wired Robin welcomes community for coffee, food

They couldn't find anything that fit what they were searching for, so when they saw an opening along Second Street this year they figured they should take matters into their own hands with the Wired Robin Coffee Cafe.

"We wanted some place that we wanted to go," Swenka said.

Swenka has experience with the scene, having owned Blondie's Cafe in St. Paul, and Salama owned a cupcake business in her home in Florida before moving to Hudson.

"We decided to join forces and open this up," Salama said.

The duo said they want the Wired Robin to be a go-to place for people to gather and grab coffee and baked goods in the heart of downtown Hudson.

"I'm hoping it's the place where friends meet," Salama said.

With good food, plenty of seating and staff that remember a person's name and order, the two said The Wired Robin will be a welcoming shop.

"We thought about really making this space inviting and comfortable," Swenka said.

Salama and Swenka said they pride themselves on the quality of the Wired Robin, using fresh, in-season ingredients when possible and making goods in small batches.

"We will be your friendly and delicious spot," Swenka said. "That's what we try to be everyday."

The response so far has been great, Salama said.

"Hudson has been very kind," Swenka said.

As residents who send their kids to Hudson schools, the two wanted to have their business in the community.

"Hudson loves their locals, their local shops," Swenka said.

Salama said both the community and the surrounding shops have been welcoming and supportive.

"We're really proud to be a part of this downtown," Salama said.

The Wired Robin is located at 431 Second St.