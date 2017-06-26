RJ Meats adds meat vending machine

Owner Rick Reams said the machines had a line of people during the holiday.

"A lot of people have really been enjoying using it," Reams said.

The machines were installed as an extra way to serve the business's customers. The shop is already open 12 hours a day, six days a week, but Reams said he was getting requests for longer hours.

"It's kind of nice to have some family time sometime," Reams said.

So the new vending machines are open 24 hours, seven days a week to serve his customers while Reams and his employees have time with their families.

Customers don't need to be concerned about freshness. Reams explained the machines are refrigerated and have a high temperature alarm that will not only warn him but won't allow the machines to dispense product. A safety glass blocks UV rays so the machines will hold up outside in warm weather.

Currently Reams is stocking the machines with snack sticks, brats, hot dogs and other summer favorites. That will likely change with the season. Prices are the same as going inside the shop to buy.

The machines accept both cash and credit card, and should be set up for Apple pay by the end of the summer.

Reams first heard about the vending machines on a trip to Germany for the largest meat trade fair in the world four years ago. At the time, the company wasn't ready to expand to the U.S. As soon as they were, Reams jumped at the chance.

Though machines like these are popular in Europe, Reams' is one of the first in the U.S., and one of the only ones that can be placed outside. Reams said he has heard from people around the country, and even the world, about the vending machines.

"It's had a global reach which is very cool," Reams said.