Pretty Please opens downtown

The practice and its results are something Colombo knows personally. Colombo's first experience with permanent cosmetics was as a client, when she had her eyebrows done 10 years ago after losing them.

"It just was life-changing for me," she said.

Though she thought her career was set, from that moment an idea blossomed and Colombo opened Pretty Please in June.

Permanent cosmetics are a form of tattooing that uses a cosmetic-grade pigment. Colombo said this means the work is not actually permanent, and will fade over time.

"Not to fear the permanent aspect because it does come off," she said.

Pretty Please does permanent cosmetics with eyebrows, eyeliner and lip definition and color. Colombo said most of her clients are women who deal with medical issues like alopecia or radiation and have lost all or some of their eyebrows.

"It just brings that back for them and it just can give you back your self-confidence," she said.

In addition to permanent cosmetics, the studio also offers steam services for detoxing and weight loss, and anti-aging treatment using dry needles.

A New Richmond resident, Colombo said Hudson was an easy choice for her studio's location.

"I love Hudson. Hudson is amazing," she said.

Many of her clients come from a wide area, from the Twin Cities to western Wisconsin, and Hudson serves as a convenient location for all.

"This location is so good for that," Colombo said. "It's just easy access."

Colombo said the opening of her studio offers a local option for these services, something not widely available in the area.

"I think it's going to bring something that a lot of women are really wanting," she said. "And they don't have to go to Minneapolis."

Colombo said she enjoys owning a business that can help clients feel better about themselves.

"I like it because I make people feel good when they leave," she said.

Pretty Please is located at 522 Second St. in downtown Hudson.