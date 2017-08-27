Plaza 94 farmers market welcomes new vendors

Will o the Winds Farm

At Will o the Winds Farm in Emerald, Carly Stephenson and her husband raised pigs and chickens, and now sell the meat at Plaza 94. The animals are fed with certified-organic grains.

"They live a good life," Stephenson said.

Stephenson also makes and sells soap from the pigs' lard. This is the farm's fourth year, and the family's first year at markets.

"We want to feed our family and feed other families," Stephenson said.

Weiss Woods

Weiss Woods of Plum Creek sells maple products at Plaza 94, ranging in size from half-pints to gallons.

The maple syrups comes from 5,200 taps east of Plum City, co-owner David Weiss said.

Weiss has been selling at the Stillwater farmers market for 20 years, and came to Hudson now that he's retired.

"I like to get out and meet people, talk to them," he said.

Great Harvest Bread Company

Great Harvest Bread Company will be selling its daily breads along with sweets like cookies, cinnamon rolls and pastries at the Plaza 94 market.

Great Harvest products are all natural and hand made, so worker Nick Adams said they fit well with Plaza 94.

"We heard it was a very good market and we love to do famous markets," Adams said.