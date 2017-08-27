Search
    Plaza 94 farmers market welcomes new vendors

    By Rebecca Mariscal Today at 7:00 a.m.
    Cookies are just some of the sweets Great Harvest Bread Company will now sell at the Hudson Farmers Market at Plaza 94. Rebecca Mariscal / RiverTown Multimedia 1 / 6
    Great Harvest Bread Company is one of the new vendors to join the Hudson Farmers Market at Plaza 94. It will sell its daily breads. Rebecca Mariscal / RiverTown Multimedia2 / 6
    Carly Stephenson, right, and her daughter Gwendolyn sell their products from their family Will o the Winds farm in Emerald. They sell chicken, pork and soaps. Rebecca Mariscal / RiverTown Multimedia 3 / 6
    Weiss Woods maple products range from half-pints to full gallons. Rebecca Mariscal / RiverTown Multimedia 4 / 6
    Carly Stephenson makes soaps from the lard of the pigs raised at her farm to sell at Hudson Farmers Market at Plaza 94. The market is open Thursdays from 7:30 a.m .to noon. Rebecca Mariscal / RiverTown Multimedia 5 / 6
    David Weiss of Weiss Woods brings his group’s maple products to the Hudson Market. He said he enjoys meeting the people here. Rebecca Mariscal / RiverTown Multimedia 6 / 6

    The Hudson Farmers Market at Plaza 94 has welcomed three new additions to its Thursday market vendors. The market is Thursdays from 7:30 a.m. to noon in the parking lot of the Plaza 94 shopping center off Coulee Road.

    Will o the Winds Farm

    At Will o the Winds Farm in Emerald, Carly Stephenson and her husband raised pigs and chickens, and now sell the meat at Plaza 94. The animals are fed with certified-organic grains.

    "They live a good life," Stephenson said.

    Stephenson also makes and sells soap from the pigs' lard. This is the farm's fourth year, and the family's first year at markets.

    "We want to feed our family and feed other families," Stephenson said.

    Weiss Woods

    Weiss Woods of Plum Creek sells maple products at Plaza 94, ranging in size from half-pints to gallons.

    The maple syrups comes from 5,200 taps east of Plum City, co-owner David Weiss said.

    Weiss has been selling at the Stillwater farmers market for 20 years, and came to Hudson now that he's retired.

    "I like to get out and meet people, talk to them," he said.

    Great Harvest Bread Company

    Great Harvest Bread Company will be selling its daily breads along with sweets like cookies, cinnamon rolls and pastries at the Plaza 94 market.

    Great Harvest products are all natural and hand made, so worker Nick Adams said they fit well with Plaza 94.

    "We heard it was a very good market and we love to do famous markets," Adams said.

    Rebecca Mariscal

    Rebecca Mariscal joined the Hudson Star Observer as a reporter in 2016. She graduated from the University of St. Thomas with a degree in communication and journalism. 

    rmariscal@rivertowns.net
    (715) 426-1066
