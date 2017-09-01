Hudson Hospital & Clinic announces new president

"During her tenure, Marian has passionately led Hudson Hospital & Clinic through tremendous change and growth, including the building of our current facility. Her vision for the community to have access to quality and compassionate care close to home, has resulted in thousands of patients choosing Hudson Hospital & Clinic for their care each year," Wegleitner said. "Marian has also built numerous community connections through her involvement in the Hudson Chamber of Commerce, Hudson Rotary, YMCA and The Phipps Center for the Arts."

Furlong said that being a part of Hudson Hospital & Clinic — and the Hudson community — has been one of the most rewarding experiences of her career.

"We have been able to meet the needs of our community as the health care landscape has continued to change, which is something that I'm very proud of. The credit for the organization's success goes to the committed employees and volunteers who bring their best every day for our patients, and to our patients who trust us with their care," Furlong said. Borowski comes to Hudson Hospital & Clinic from the Mayo Clinic Health System. Since 2005, he has been a part of the Mayo Clinic Health System Southwest Minnesota Region, a network of six hospitals, 23 clinics, more than 300 providers and nearly 4,000 employees. Since 2014, Borowski has served as CEO of the Waseca and New Prague Medical Centers.

"Tom will be a great leader for Hudson, the St. Croix Valley and HealthPartners," said Wegleitner. "I — and everyone who had input into his selection — believe he's the right person to lead the hospital into the future." "It's truly an honor and a privilege to have been selected as the new President of Hudson Hospital and Clinic, which has a reputation for providing exceptional medical care and a positive patient experience. I'm extremely impressed with the caliber of physicians, staff, board members and community partners that I had the opportunity to meet so far," Borowski said. "I look forward to building new partnerships, forging new friendships and actively engaging in the community."