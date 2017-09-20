Hudson Physicians welcomes Stacy Hansen

"Being able to care for people is such an honor, and practicing medicine gives me a great sense of job satisfaction," said Hansen.

She has chosen to work with a team that focuses on the patient experience while working near the communities she resides in. When Hansen isn't helping your family feel better, she enjoys spending time with hers, as well as reading and baking.

Hansen has a Masters of Nursing in Acute Care from Allen College of Nursing and post Master's certificate in Family Medicine from Winona State University.

For more information or to schedule an appointment with Stacy Hansen, please contact 715-531-6800.