Hudson Hospital & Clinic bids farewell to longtime CEO
Hudson Hospital & Clinic will host a retirement celebration 2 to 4 p.m. Monday, Oct. 2, for Marian Furlong, who is stepping down as president and CEO after more than 18 years.
The event will be in the Hudson Hospital & Clinic conference center, and no reservation is required. Refreshments and desserts will be served. Those looking to recognize Furlong's service are asked to make a contribution to the St. Croix Valley National Alliance on Mental Illness, www.nami-stcroixvalley.com