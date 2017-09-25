Helping Hands with HIBA returns for second year

The day will feature food, petting zoo, pony rides, K-9 demonstration and more. Participants can purchase a punch card to take part in each activity. Punch cards are $10 for kids or $25 for a family with 3 kids or more.

Run by Hudson Independent Business Association, the event started last year as a way for the organization to help support local grassroots organizations that have an effect on the community.

"It really is just kind of that live locally message that we're trying to get across," Ruth Misenko of HIBA said.

The event plans to support different nonprofits every year in order to support all those doing good in Hudson. This year the nonprofits benefiting are the Hudson High School marching band and choir, Youth Action Hudson, Hudson Police K-9 Unit, Turningpoint and St. Croix RiverFest.

With donations and cost of punch cards, Angel Duratti of HIBA said each organization will receive more than$1,000

Thirty local businesses have come together to help support the event.

"We really couldn't do it without all the shops pitching in," Duratti said.

For more information visit www.hudsonindependentbusinessassociation.com.