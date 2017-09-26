Sharing the love at Cracked Barrel Winery

Now, the two own one of the wineries — Cracked Barrel Winery in Hudson off Highway 35.

The two enjoy the challenge of the winemaking process, and what they can do with it.

"We like wine so it's rewarding when something turns out," Kristen said.

The process

For whites the process takes about six months. The Koepkes receive the grapes as quickly as possible after picking, keeping them cold in a cooling room. Fermentation starts two days later, adding metabisulfite to prevent wild yeast. Kristen said most whites are not oaked, but instead aged and cleared before bottling.

For reds, the process is longer, about 10 to 12 months, and more open to adjustments. The grapes are crushed and destemmed differently depending on the desired texture and tannin level. The crushed grapes then spend seven to 10 days soaking with the skins, using a punch down method to ensure the skins are immersed in the liquid.

"If you don't punch it down you're not getting the color, the flavor, the tannins of the skin," Kristen said.

Depending on the desired taste, the juice is then separated and stored in either stainless steel or oak. The winery uses American oak barrels, from Minnesota when possible, that have a medium or medium-plus char. Kristen said this helps give the reds their smooth flavor.

"Having it on oak will sometimes give you the vanilla or chocolate flavors," she said.

For Kristen, the best part of the process is at the end of the secondary fermentation, just before the wine is finished and is ready for the final manipulation.

"At that point it's the most done that it's been so far but you still have the ability to change it a little," she said.

Kristen and Dan have played around with the technique before, sometimes for the better and sometimes not so much.

"If you have something that's not broke, don't try to fix it," Kristen said, but also added, "You don't know what you don't know."

No matter the process, the goal is the same:

"Make the best quality, best tasting wine out of the product that's in front of you," Kristen said.

The product

The grapes for the wine come from a variety of places depending on the type of grape needed, but Kristen said they try to get them as close to local as possible. Sometimes this means staying in the region using Hudson and River Falls-grown grapes, and sometimes it means staying in the country with California and Washington grapes.

From these grapes, Cracked Barrel offers eight signature wines: 22 Shillings (Riesling), Sirius (Brianna), Ascend (Frontenac Gris), Station (Frontenac), Cahoots (Red blend), River's Edge (Red Blend), Brianna's Bog (Cranberry) and Scion (Marquette).

The most popular are the Brianna's Bog and Station, but Kristen's favorite is the Scion.

No matter what they choose, Kristen and Dan like pouring the glass or handing over the bottle for their customers to experience.

"Being able to share something that we're passionate about with others is something that we enjoy," she said.

Cracked Barrel is located at 570 Coulee Road in Hudson, with the tasting room open Thursdays through Sundays through December. Wine can be bought in store or online at www.cbwinery.com.