Businesses to clean up Carmichael Road Oct. 1

Community members are invited to join in to pick up garbage. Participating businesses are Green Mill Restaurant and Bar, Shanghai Bistro, Burger King, Fairfield Inn, Holiday Inn Express and Suites, Menards and Azul Tequila Bar and Grill.

The group will start at Azul on Hanley Road and make its way up to Crest View Drive.

Water, gloves and bags will be provided.

Three gift cards will be awarded to the heaviest bags.