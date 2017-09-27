Search
    Businesses to clean up Carmichael Road Oct. 1

    By Rebecca Mariscal Today at 8:45 a.m.
    Businesses along Carmichael Road will host a clean up of the area. As the map above shows, the group will go from Hanley Road up to Crest View Drive. Map data courtesy of Google

    The businesses located along the Carmichael Road walking trail will come together from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 1 to clean up the road that hosts them.

    Community members are invited to join in to pick up garbage. Participating businesses are Green Mill Restaurant and Bar, Shanghai Bistro, Burger King, Fairfield Inn, Holiday Inn Express and Suites, Menards and Azul Tequila Bar and Grill.

    The group will start at Azul on Hanley Road and make its way up to Crest View Drive.

    Water, gloves and bags will be provided.

    Three gift cards will be awarded to the heaviest bags.

    Rebecca Mariscal

    Rebecca Mariscal joined the Hudson Star Observer as a reporter in 2016. She graduated from the University of St. Thomas with a degree in communication and journalism. 

    rmariscal@rivertowns.net
    (715) 426-1066
