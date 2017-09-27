Businesses to clean up Carmichael Road Oct. 1
The businesses located along the Carmichael Road walking trail will come together from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 1 to clean up the road that hosts them.
Community members are invited to join in to pick up garbage. Participating businesses are Green Mill Restaurant and Bar, Shanghai Bistro, Burger King, Fairfield Inn, Holiday Inn Express and Suites, Menards and Azul Tequila Bar and Grill.
The group will start at Azul on Hanley Road and make its way up to Crest View Drive.
Water, gloves and bags will be provided.
Three gift cards will be awarded to the heaviest bags.