Slow rebound continues for homebuilding in St. Croix County

Home starts in St. Croix County dipped under 1,000 in 2005 with 952, resulting in a long, downward slide through 2009 when 123 starts were recorded. An upward trend began in 2010 with 132 one- and two-family starts. In 2016, there were 359 home starts in St. Croix, and through September, there were 294 starts in 2017.

Several factors impacting the decline include weakened growth and uncertainty as a result of attack of Sept. 11, 2001, the Great Recession (December 2007-June 2009), the global financial crisis (2007-08) and subprime mortgage crisis (2007-09).

The list may also include changing home-buying patterns from consumers, changing demographics, and lack of home ownership interest from younger buyers.