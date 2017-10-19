• Small Business of the Year (29 or fewer employees)

• Business of the Year (30 or more employees)

A nomination form and guidelines can be obtained from St. Croix EDC at 715-381-4383, by email, nita//stcroixedc.com/nominations-open-2017-business-year-awards/.

The deadline to submit a nomination is Friday, Dec. 15, at the close of business.

Individuals may nominate a company in any of the categories or a business may place their company's name in nomination.

The winners will be announced in January and honored at a banquet on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018 at Kilkarney Hills in River Falls.

The 2016 winners were Oliphant Brewing Company (Village of Somerset), Emerging Business of the Year; Wisconsin Lighting (City of New Richmond), Small Business of the Year; and Croix Gear and Machining (City of Hudson), Business of the Year.