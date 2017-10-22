Strength Fitness and Wellness offers at-home feel with new gym

"I decided I needed a location," Waldschmidt said. "Then I can train and guide more people."

Waldschmidt opened her new location at 749 Sommers St. on Oct. 7.

"The community has been very supportive," she said. "People are excited about a fitness facility in the area."

Waldschmidt said she had been looking for a spot in the St. Croix Valley when this one became available. A long-time Hudson resident, she enjoys the small-town community of North Hudson. For her, location is one of the most important aspects of a gym.

"Because if it's not convenient, you're not going to go," she said.

The gym has a space for cardio, strength-training, stretching and a shower. It is open 24/7, with members getting a key fob for access.

"So it does fit into your schedule," Waldschmidt said.

Strength provides small group classes and one-on-one training, which Waldschmidt enjoys the most.

"I want to know why a person wants to improve their health and I want to help them do it," she said.

Her favorite part of training, and now owning her own gym is the relationships she makes.

"My slogan is I care about you when you leave the gym," she said.

She can help train for events or injuries, and the gym is open to people of all ages.

"I'm not a cookie-cutter trainer," she said.

Waldschmidt said she focuses on developing individual goals, working with people for what they need.

"No body is the same," she said.

To keep a community environment, Waldschmidt does have a limit on membership.

"I want it to be welcoming," she said.

The new location has given Waldschmidt stability to focus on what she does best, which is what she loves.

"This is my purpose and my passion," she said. "This is not a job for me, I love doing this."

Though she's out of the home with this new gym, she still wants people to be as comfortable working out at Strength as they would be at home.

"It's a different feel. It's not a sterile gym," she said. "I want it to be an inviting, kind of a home gym and to not be afraid no matter what your fitness level."

Find more about Strength Fitness and Wellness at strengthfitandwell.com or by stopping by the gym.