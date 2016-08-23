St. Croix County authorities released this photo of the man suspected in burglaries at several area churches. (Submitted photo)

Tips from the public led to an arrest last week after St. Croix County authorities spread the word about burglaries to several area churches.

New Richmond resident William D. Rushford was booked Friday into St. Croix County jail on suspicion of burglary, methamphetamine possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Prosecutors charged the 41-year-old on Tuesday with two counts of burglary, two counts of misdemeanor criminal property damage, one count of receiving stolen property and one count of meth possession. He was being held in St. Croix County jail on $5,000 cash bail.

Shortly after posting surveillance images from one of the burglaries on the department’s Facebook page, investigators receive several “very good tips,” St. Croix County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Scott Knudson said.

He said investigators are now looking into whether Rushford may be connected to other recent burglaries.

“Because of the suspected link to these burglaries, we’re starting to review other burglary cases that we’ve taken over the last couple months,” Knudson said.

Reports came in early last week as church officials began finding evidence of break-ins.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Hudson, First Lutheran Church in New Richmond, Redeemer Lutheran Church in the town of St. Joseph and Prairieview Church in the town of Star Prairie were all hit.

“It’s angering any time someone burglarizes a building and steals property that does not belong to them,” Knudson said. “But when it happens to be a place of worship, it’s extremely frustrating and disappointing. I also find it somewhat ironic that this thief broke in and stole from the very organizations that are willing to help people, if only they are asked.”

Prarieview lost musical equipment and cash, while electronics were taken from the Mormon church. Cash was taken from First Lutheran and Redeemer.

But, Knudson noted, it was more than thefts that occurred. Damage at the Mormon church in Hudson resulted in a “high cost” for doors and windows. Redeemer also sustained damage, he said.