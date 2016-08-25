Suspected stalker arrested at Somerset concert

Prosecutors allege a former Hudson resident trespassed at a Somerset music festival to see performer Alison Wonderland, shown here in a publicity photo. (submitted photo)

A former Hudson man suspected of stalking musical performer Alison Wonderland was arrested and charged in St. Croix County after officials at a Somerset concert festival allegedly found him in the crowd while the performer was on stage.

Prosecutors charged 23-year-old Dylan J. Robinson with THC possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and trespassing — all misdemeanors. The Minneapolis resident pleaded not guilty Aug. 15 at his initial court appearance.

According to a criminal complaint:

Somerset police were warned about Robinson on July 29 by a security official for SFX Entertainment — the promoter of the annual Summer Set Music and Camping Festival held this year from Aug. 12-14 in Somerset. The official said Robinson had been stalking Wonderland — an electronic dance-music DJ — for months and had made comments “threatening her safety as well as his own.”

Police followed up with the security official and learned Robinson had been to a Madison concert to see Wonderland. He was arrested there after attempting to harm himself for not being able to be in direct contact with the performer.

Somerset police then delved into Robinson’s background and compiled police reports from Minnesota and Wisconsin from incidents allegedly involving the 23-year-old. The information was shared with other law enforcement agencies, fire/EMS supervisors and medical supervisors in advance of the Summer Set concert.

It was also learned that Robinson had made reference to the Somerset concert in social media posts.

On Aug. 11, Somerset police learned from concert officials that Robinson had bought a one-day wristband for the event. Security crews were told to prohibit him from entering the event “for safety reasons of not only the performer, but concert patrons as well,” the complaint states.

If Robinson were to attend, his wristband would be scanned at an entry point.

The security official said “the performer was very scared for her safety and was nervous about even performing at the event since she knew Robinson was allegedly going to be there,” according to the complaint.

Police learned that Robinson’s wristband had been scanned three times before 5 p.m. Aug. 13 at checkpoints and he was denied entry each time. The security official suspected Robinson — whose vehicle was found parked at the festival — had hopped a fence and was somewhere on site.

Police received word from Wonderland’s security team at 7:30 p.m. that Robinson had made terroristic threats about the performer on social media. The festival’s “security strike team” found Robinson at 7:45 p.m. in front of the main stage, where Wonderland was performing.

Officers swarmed the scene and removed Robinson from the crowd.

He was found in possession of five marijuana joints and admitted to taking psychedelic mushrooms that were making him feel ill.