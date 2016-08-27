A Roberts woman convicted of stealing from a vulnerable adult was sentenced last week to prison.

St. Croix County Circuit Court Judge Scott Needham sentenced June M. Hicks, 55, to five years in prison and six years on extended supervision during an Aug. 15 hearing. As part of the sentence, Hicks was also ordered to pay $79,619 in restitution and an additional $10,167 to the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office to cover the cost of hiring a forensic accountant to examine the case.

The sentence also prohibits Hicks from working in the caregiver profession once released from prison.

The hearing was set after Hicks failed to abide an agreement that called for her to pay $50,000 in advance of her original sentencing hearing in May.

Hicks pleaded guilty in February to five counts of felony theft and one count of felony obtaining a controlled substance by fraud.

She was accused of illegally accessing funds belonging to Hudson resident Mark E. Weckwerth, who was left permanently disabled after a 2005 motorcycle crash. He was placed in Hicks’ sole guardianship in 2012 after his parents died, though she began handling his finances and care in 2009.

According to St. Croix County prosecutors, Hicks drew payments from Weckwerth’s funds for more hours than she actually worked as a caregiver. Hicks’ husband, 63-year-old Sammy Hicks, was also charged in the case, along with their daughter, Courtney McConnach.

Sammy Hicks pleaded guilty Aug. 15 to two counts of felony theft. His sentencing was set for Oct. 27.

Allegations against the Hickses included making mortgage payments and receiving undocumented withdrawals from Weckwerth’s account.

The drug-related charges against June Hicks stemmed from allegations that she picked up oxycodone prescriptions for Weckworth for four years, though he had not been prescribed the drug. Hicks later admitted to investigators that she has a painkiller addiction.

The case against the Hickses and McConnach was turned over to the Wisconsin Attorney General’s Office for prosecution.