Bank robbery reported in St. Croix County

Authorities released this image of a car believed involved in a bank robbery Thursday in Woodville. (Submitted image)

St. Croix County sheriff's office authorities released this image captured Thursday during a bank robbery at Citizens State Bank in Woodville. (Submitted photo)

Investigators from the FBI and other agencies responded Thursday to a robbery at Citizens State Bank in Woodville. (RiverTown Multimedia photo by Mike Longaecker)

Authorities were searching for a suspect after a Thursday morning bank robbery in Woodville.

The robbery happened just after 10 a.m., according to St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Jeff Klatt at Citizens State Bank on Main Street.

The male suspect was armed with a long gun and was last seen leaving the bank parking lot northbound on Main Street in an older-model silver station wagon, Klatt said. Cash was reportedly taken.

The suspect, last seen wearing a ski mask, a camouflage hat and a reflective construction vest, remained at large as of noon Thursday. Authorities said anyone who encounters the suspect should call 911.

The robbery is being investigated by Woodville police, the FBI and sheriff’s investigators.