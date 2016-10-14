Man convicted of seventh OWI sent to prison

The 45-year-old was stopped by police on County Road UU in Hudson in May after officers received two separate reports about his alleged driving conduct.

During the traffic stop, officers saw an open can of beer between Hammer’s legs, according to a criminal complaint, which goes on to state that he had to be removed from his truck by officers.

Hammer, who police said was slurring his words and smelled strongly of alcohol, allegedly fell limp to the ground after being removed. When told to get into a squad car, however, Hammer stood tall and told officers they needed a warrant.

A check of his truck allegedly turned up 10 empty beer cans — the same brand as the one police said they found between his legs.

It was learned during the stop that Hammer was on parole. The complaint states he told officers he had been released from prison seven weeks prior; Wisconsin court records state he completed an early release program in March and that his remaining confinement time on an OWI-sixth conviction would be served through extended supervision.

Hammer must also pay a $3,264 fine as part of his latest sentence.