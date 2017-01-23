No external jury for puppy mill case

Pierce County Circuit Court Judge Joe Boles denied a motion by Stuart E. West for what’s known as a change in veneer — when a jury from outside the area is culled to hear a trial. It’s a move sought by defendants when, among other things, media saturation has been so intense that it could impede a local impartial jury.

That’s what defense attorney Keith Belzer argued at a hearing Jan. 13 in Pierce County Circuit Court. He said news articles about West’s case flooded the area, including the Twin Cities. Many reports, Belzer said, described the case as involving a “puppy mill.”

“We disagree with that characterization of ‘puppy mill,’” he said.

Belzer noted stories that ran last year in the Pierce County Herald chronicling political fallout from the case might also taint prospective jurors from the county. He went on to note that statements from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office were “slightly provocative” and that a statement by Pierce County District Attorney Sean Froelich connected West’s bond amount to the number of dogs found on his property.

But Belzer concluded his argument by noting that local judges often have the best feel for whether community members are talking about a particular issue.

To that end, Boles said he doubts it.

Though he acknowledged extensive coverage of high-profile criminal cases in Pierce County, he said jurors he’s probed in the past seldom say they’ve read the stories.

“I’m amazed at how few they are,” he said.

Rather, Boles said the hardest obstacle was one that Belzer also noted in his argument: That people often take greater offense to crimes involving animals than those involving people.

But that would be the case whether a jury is convened from Eau Claire, Buffalo, Pepin or Dunn counties, Boles said.

“I don’t think that it’s limited at all to Pierce County,” he said before denying the motion.

The judge said he’s confident a fair and impartial jury can be culled locally and that the process can be tailored through the jury-selection process.

Boles set aside an entire day for jury selection Friday, March 10. Opening statements in the trial will begin Monday, March 13.

West, who ran Alma Bottom Pointing Labradors out of his town of El Paso home, is charged with 125 misdemeanor counts alleging he intentionally provided improper shelter space, ventilation, food and mistreated the dogs. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Authorities said the dogs were found feeding on rotting carcasses and were packed into shared, urine-soaked kennels.