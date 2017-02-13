Nunez sentenced to life without parole

Needham said he factored in the brutality of the murders, Nunez’s apparent lack of remorse in the case and the need to protect the public in denying the possibility of parole.

“You’ve shown absolutely no remorse, no sense of repentance, no sense of ‘what I did was wrong,’” the judge said.

A jury convicted Nunez of killing the 30-year-old New Richmond mother and her 10-year-old daughter in December. The jury also convicted him of arson, auto theft and identity theft charges stemming from the case.

Bradford’s relatives, along with law enforcement officials from New Richmond and St. Croix County, watched as Needham handed down the sentence. As he did after hearing the jury’s verdict, Nunez — wearing an orange jail jumpsuit — remained still and appeared not to react to the sentence.

That he neither reacted nor made a statement to the court during sentencing struck Bradford’s family as hollow.

“It made the decision more of an empty victory — that the person affected didn’t seem to care,” said Dain Bradford, Courtney’s older brother.

Still, family members and law enforcement officials said the sentence signaled that justice was served in the case.

“It was appropriate and we’re satisfied,” New Richmond Police Lt. Veronica Koehler said. “It will never bring Courtney and Jasmine back, but it’s just another piece of closure for the family.”

