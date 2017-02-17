Sue Gherty retires from family's practice

Sue Gherty will remain Hudson's municipal court judge, at least for the remainder of her three-year term. She has been Hudson's judge since 1996.

Gherty said she has been enjoying the early stages of retirement, sleeping in and no longer waking up with a client or a case on her mind. But she has not been idle. She spends one day a week caring for her twin grandsons, Rowen and Brady McCabe, the children of her daughter Katie and son-in-law Ryan. She just returned from a week at the UW-Madison Law School where she and colleagues from around the state taught "Lawyering Skills" and intends to stay involved by continuing to volunteer at The Phipps Center and around the community.

Retirement isn't the only life-changing experience Gherty has experienced of late. In fall 2014, her husband and law partner, Terry, died after sustaining a traumatic brain injury in a fall at their home. The couple had been married for 32 years.

They met when Gherty was hired right out of law school by then St. Croix County District Attorney Eric Lundell, now a St. Croix County judge, in 1980. She was one of only four women practicing law in the county at the time. It was in that capacity that she met Terry, sometimes as his adversary as well as his brother Mark's.

Terry and Sue married in 1982. Also that year, Terry became the defense attorney in the Bernie Flattum murder case. And to avoid a conflict of interest, she resigned from the district attorney's office.

She was hired by the family firm and quickly learned the difference between being a prosecutor and private practice. She became the firm's family law specialist as well as doing appellate work.

When Gherty talks about her experiences over 36 years as a lawyer, her eyes light up as she talks enthusiastically about what she calls her "great education" over that time.

"It is kind of like putting a puzzle together, finding where the pieces go to make up the whole picture. I've met and worked with wonderful lawyers, been in front of some very learned judges, and had some great clients over the years."

While there were some challenges working closely with her husband, it was a very positive experience for her.

"He was a better lawyer than me, more focused, a real lawyer's lawyer. He was five years older than me and really served as mentor to me. He challenged me and made me a better lawyer."

The Ghertys have three children, Courtney, from Terry's first marriage, Katie and Michael. She also has four grandchildren. She sometimes worried about being a full-time working mother, but she and Terry shared the parenting, always working together to be there for their children.

But adjusting to the loss of her husband, best friend and business partner has been a difficult adjustment and at times a lonely one.

"It is small things like someone to have a meal with, to go to church with, or go shopping with. But I see him so much in the kids and in the grandkids. They fill a big hole." She also said the love and support of her partner and brother-in-law Mark through her loss and her decision to retire was a big help.

Her decision to retire wasn't an easy one, but the right one.

"I am sad to leave Gherty and Gherty but it is the right thing for me. I wish them all the best. They are good people in a good community. I am glad to have been a part of that."