Hudson woman, others charged after drug bust

Three people were arrested and later charged after authorities executed a search warrant Feb. 2 at 1607 Aspen Drive Apt. 6.

St. Croix County prosecutors charged resident Felicia F. Smith, 52, with maintaining a drug residence and heroin possession — both felonies — and one count of misdemeanor child neglect and possession of drug paraphernalia. She made her initial court appearance Feb. 7, where St. Croix County Circuit Court Judge Edward Vlack freed her on a $5,000 signature bond ahead of a March 1 preliminary hearing.

Two others arrested at the apartment, resident Carri A. Newman, 25, and Derwin I. Moore, 30, were also charged in the case. Newman had one count of drug paraphernalia possession. She was originally charged with child neglect, though that charge was dismissed at her initial court appearance.

Moore, a St. Paul man who has an open cocaine possession case from December, was charged with two counts of felony bail jumping and possession of drug paraphernalia.

St. Croix County child protective services officials were called to take custody of two children living at the house, but arrangements were made for them to stay with Newman's aunt instead.

According to a criminal complaint:

Hudson police, along with officers from other agencies, executed a search warrant at 7:53 a.m. at the apartment, where a digital scale and a box of plastic baggies was found in a bedroom dresser. Rolled-up dollar bills with cocaine residue were found underneath the dresser.

One of the children was found sleeping with Newman and Moore in the bedroom, where suspected drug paraphernalia was present. The other child, a 4-year-old girl, was found sleeping in bedroom that contained heroin and two bottles of liquid methadone on nightstands near the bed.

Smith and Moore immediately requested lawyers, ending their discussions with officers before being arrested.

Newman pleaded not guilty to the charges at a Feb. 7 hearing. Moore's preliminary hearing was Friday.