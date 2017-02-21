Somerset man pleads not guilty to sex crimes

Those charges are tacked onto a criminal complaint that also alleges Maness of repeated sexual assault of a child, sexploitation, child porn possession and child enticement.

Maness pleaded not guilty to all charges during Thursday's hearing in St. Croix County Circuit Court.

Details surrounding the latest charges were not available last week, though some light was shed during Thursday's hearing.

St. Croix County District Attorney Michael Nieskes said investigators are combing through "hundreds" of images Maness allegedly possessed. Evidence will be sent to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children along with the Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory, he said.

He was initially charged in January after a man reported that his daughter revealed to him that Maness had sexually assaulted her.

Somerset police later executed a search warrant at Maness' home, where child porn — including some that appeared to be homemade — was discovered, according to a criminal complaint.

St. Croix County Circuit Court Judge Scott Needham kept a $100,000 cash bond in place at the hearing. Maness returns to court April 3 for a pretrial hearing.

Maness' girlfriend, 43-year-old Jennifer M. Bowers, was also charged in connection with the investigation. She pleaded not guilty at a Friday, Feb. 17, arraignment hearing to charges of first-degree child sex assault and sexploitation. Her next court appearance is April 12.