New Richmond man headed back to prison

Hirt was arrested July 15 after a St. Croix County sheriff's deputy found him beside a vehicle with its hood up in the 1600 block of 200th Avenue in the town of Stanton.

He claimed to be tending to car problems, so the deputy waited with him until a friend arrived to help. More deputies came to the scene, one of whom was a K-9 officer who spotted suspected pot in the car; the deputy's police dog later detected the smell of drugs in the car.

While Hirt recorded the incident on his phone, officers searched the car and found a camera case containing 28 grams of suspected methamphetamine.

The search also revealed a digital scale containing suspected meth residue, a pill and drug paraphernalia.

Online court records show Hirt was sentenced to 15 months in prison and two years on extended supervision following a 2013 conviction in St. Croix County for meth possession.