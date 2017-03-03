Community raises questions at notification meeting

The latest sex offender living at a Burkhardt apartment complex is Gerald Heavner, a 48-year-old man released late last year from prison.

“When my wife and kid are at home across the street from these people, it becomes a little unnerving,” Steltz said Thursday, Feb. 23, after a community notification meeting about Heavner.

The revelation appeared to surprise officials at the meeting, who admitted they knew of other sex offenders at the house who had since moved out, but said the other two living there now weren’t among their caseloads.

State law requires that sex offenders released from prison must be placed in the county of their offense, but residents at the meeting wondered aloud how their small, unincorporated community between Hudson and New Richmond could be home to what seems to be a disproportionately high number of such parolees.

Mark Lemke, one of three officials who led the meeting, got to the question right away. Lemke, a unit supervisor with the Department of Corrections, explained that cities in St. Croix County have tight restrictions residency for sex offenders.

“We have trouble finding residences in this county,” he said, adding that River Falls is the only exception.

That means instead of finding homes for sex offenders like Heavner in cities like Hudson or New Richmond after they’ve been paroled, they’re forced to look elsewhere.

“It pushes these guys out into the county,” said Department of Corrections sex offender registration specialist Amy Jain.

Stelz’s neighbor, Ellen Montgomery, urged attendees to spread the word that the apartment housing the sex offenders is a quality place. She said she stayed there while her house was being remodeled and was happy to recommend it to others.

Montgomery put the word out for “quality tenants” to fill the place, rather than watch another sex offender take the next vacancy there.

“I think three is maybe enough, right across the street from me,” she said.

Lemke solicited the 25 or so attendees to let him know about other residences the state might be able place sex offenders — a quip that rubbed attendee Katherine Klein the wrong way.

She told him she took offense at the notion that community members help find places for sex offenders.

Lemke apologized and said he didn’t mean to leave that impression, but rather that corrections officials can use all the help they can get in getting roofs over parolees’ heads.

That wasn’t always the case with Heavner.

He had an apartment lined up when he was released, but that fell through in the interim. That left him living out of his vehicle for several weeks — a scenario the officials said is much more concerning.

“The last thing I want is a homeless sex offender living in a car,” Lemke told the group.

Those people are living with many challenges and a life confined to the streets adds a measure of desperation to the equation, he explained.

That didn’t ease concerns for Klein.

“It’s just creepy knowing that someone like this is coming to live in our community,” she said during the meeting, adding afterward that her concerns were not assuaged.

‘Very intense’ supervision

The officials described in detail the scrutiny Heavner will face during his time on extended supervision.

For one, he’ll be on GPS monitoring for the rest of his life. If Heavner ever tried cutting off his tracking bracelet, the tampering would send an immediate alert to law enforcement, Lemke said.

“We don’t take those things lightly,” Lemke said.

Additionally, Heavner will remain on extended supervision until 2025. Lemke said that scrutiny will be “very intense.”

Heavner’s movements will be monitored remotely over GPS by corrections officials in Madison. In addition to being barred from places where children congregate — schools, parks and daycare facilities — Heavner must also stay away from taverns. Those places are tagged as “exclusion zones” in the state’s GPS system that will trip alarms if Heavner enters them.

Conversely, Heavner is also limited to “inclusion zones” during certain times of the day. An alert goes off if he leaves those zones, Lemke said.

However, he does have the right, and need, to go grocery shopping and tend to other necessities, so Lemke reminded attendees that Heavner will be seen in the community.

“Part of this is he’s living his life, too,” he said.

According to St. Croix County criminal court records, Heavner was sentenced to eight years in prison in July 2012, but entered with credit for three years and 178 days served.

He was convicted of child enticement related to sexual contact in that case. One count of child abduction was dismissed. According to the charges, Heavner attempted to entice a 7-year-old child to ride in his car in August 2008.

He had been previously convicted of first-degree sexual assault of a child in 1999. He was on parole for the 1999 case at the time of the 2008 offense.

Attendees left the meeting with additional information on sex offender email notifications, as well as packets of information.

Montgomery said the meeting was “a good step” in keeping residents in the know about the situation.

“It’s reassuring that the community is aware and informed,” she said.